BML 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BOP 16.27 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.96%)
CNERGY 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
CPHL 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
DCL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
DGKC 209.49 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (0.97%)
FCCL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.57%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
HUBC 164.73 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.28%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
KOSM 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
MLCF 101.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.53%)
NBP 151.00 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.73%)
PAEL 48.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.17%)
PIAHCLA 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
POWER 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.76%)
PPL 177.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PRL 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.6%)
PTC 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 115.90 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.14%)
SSGC 40.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.67%)
TELE 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
TREET 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.48%)
TRG 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,088 Increased By 3.1 (0.02%)
BR30 44,278 Increased By 266 (0.6%)
KSE100 148,708 Increased By 90.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 45,242 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.01%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea suspends anti-North Korea radio broadcasts

  • It is the first time that South Korea has stopped the radio broadcast in 15 years since they resumed after North Korea’s sinking of a South Korean warship
Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 08:31am

SEOUL: South Korea has suspended a military radio broadcast that transmits to North Korea as part of measures aimed at easing tensions with Pyongyang, Seoul’s defence ministry said on Monday.

It is the first time that South Korea has stopped the radio broadcast in 15 years since they resumed after North Korea’s sinking of a South Korean warship, according to media reports.

The radio broadcast, called “Voice of Freedom”, carries items such as news on the North’s regime, South Korean economic development or K-pop culture. It has been used as one of South Korea’s tools for psychological warfare against the North.

“The Ministry of National Defence has suspended broadcasts of Voice of Freedom as part of measures to ease military tensions between the South and North,” Lee Kyung-ho, deputy spokesperson at the ministry, told a press briefing.

Putin visit to North Korea ‘being prepared’

The two Koreas remain technically at war since the 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

Shortly after he took office in June, the administration of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung switched off propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts on the border criticising the North’s regime as it looks to revive stalled dialogue with its neighbour.

Lee has vowed to take further steps to dial down tensions with North Korea and proposed a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to build peace.

But so far North Korea has rebuffed Lee’s overtures and said it is not interested in dialogue with South Korea.

The North Korean leader plans to visit China this week, its major ally and economic lifeline, to attend a military parade, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

south korea North Korea Pyongyang U.S. President Donald Trump North Korean nuclear threats Ministry of National Defence Lee Kyung

Comments

200 characters

South Korea suspends anti-North Korea radio broadcasts

Floods likely to pull Pakistan’s GDP growth down

ADB reaffirms its support to Pakistan

Oil holds in tight range, rising output offsets Russia supply disruptions

Pakistan govt says has retired Rs2.6trn debt early

Failure to integrate invoicing system: FBR likely to issue huge penalty notices from today

Sahiwal power plant faces shutdown prospect

Prime Minister of Pakistan heaps praise on Chinese President Xi’s vision

Ministry to head body for USD15m Coniston-PSM dispute

Chain audit completion: FBR failed to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Utility Stores finally closed

Read more stories