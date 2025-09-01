BML 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
Indonesian groups call off protests on Monday, citing heightened security

  • The protests began in Jakarta a week ago, and have spread nationwide
Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 08:16am
Riot police drive past the city center during a patrol amid the widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for parliamentarians and housing allowances led by student group that resulted into riots rocked Southeast Asia’s largest economy, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Riot police drive past the city center during a patrol amid the widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for parliamentarians and housing allowances led by student group that resulted into riots rocked Southeast Asia’s largest economy, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesian students and civil society groups called off protests on Monday after a week of escalating anger over lawmakers’ pay and the police response, citing fears of heightened security measures after deadly riots over the weekend.

The protests began in Jakarta a week ago, and have spread nationwide, escalating in size and intensity after a police vehicle hit and killed a motorcycle taxi driver on Thursday night.

On Sunday, President Prabowo Subianto said political parties had agreed to cut lawmakers’ benefits, in an attempt to calm the protests in which at least five people have died.

He also ordered the military and police to take stern action against rioters and looters after homes of political party members and state buildings were ransacked or set ablaze.

The Alliance of Indonesian Women, a coalition of women-led civil society groups, said it had delayed planned protests at the parliament to avoid any crackdown by authorities.

“The delay is done to avoid increased violent escalation by authorities … the delay takes place until the situations calm down,” the group said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Three dead as Indonesian protesters set fire to regional parliament building

Student groups also delayed a protest on Monday, with one umbrella group saying the decision was “due to very impossible conditions”.

It is unclear if other groups will stage demonstrations in Jakarta or other cities on Monday, with social media posts from some groups warning of fake protest flyers.

The protests and violence have unsettled financial markets, with the stock market falling more than 3% in opening trades on Monday.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Indonesian students Indonesian groups call off protests Alliance of Indonesian Women Indonesian protests

