BML 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BOP 16.35 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (8.49%)
CNERGY 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
CPHL 89.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
DCL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
DGKC 209.51 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (0.98%)
FCCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
FFL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 28.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
HUBC 164.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
KOSM 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
MLCF 101.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
NBP 151.05 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.77%)
PAEL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.53%)
PIAHCLA 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.64%)
POWER 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.76%)
PPL 177.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.11%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
PRL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.53%)
PTC 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 115.89 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.13%)
SSGC 40.37 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.87%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TREET 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.43%)
TRG 57.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.23%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 15,088 Increased By 3.1 (0.02%)
BR30 44,278 Increased By 266 (0.6%)
KSE100 148,775 Increased By 157.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 45,275 Increased By 27.2 (0.06%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-01

ADB reaffirms its support to Pakistan

APP Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 09:11am

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda has reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to support Pakistan through every challenge and opportunity, following a three-day visit to Pakistan.

In a post and video clip on his official X handle, he said, “This week in Pakistan, I witnessed both devastating crisis and remarkable resilience. Pakistan is experiencing its worst flooding in decades. More than one million people have been evacuated as monsoon-swollen rivers have brought devastation.”

In response to the humanitarian emergency, the ADB would provide, upon Pakistan’s request, a USD 3 million grant through its Asia-Pacific Disaster Response Fund to support flood recovery efforts. “This rapid response demonstrates ADB’s commitment to stand with Pakistan in times of urgent need, just as we partner for long-term prosperity”, he added.

ADB president hails Pakistan’s economic reforms

During his visit, he met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to whom he extended his condolences to the flood victims. They also discussed transformative investments, enhanced private sector engagement and Pakistan’s role as a strategic supplier of critical minerals for the global green energy transition.

He highlighted that the bank recently approved $410 million financing package for Reko Diq which will create thousands of jobs while positioning Pakistan as a key supplier of critical minerals.

At the Benazir Income Support Programme Centre, he witnessed how social protection transformed lives. “I met mothers now able to send their children to school.”

He also visited Pakistan’s first sustainable aviation fuel facility, financed by ADB, which converts waste oil into sustainable aviation fuel.

In a meeting with CEOs, the president discussed ways to expand private sector opportunities in Pakistan from emergency relief to transformative investment, from crisis response to strategic partnership.

Pakistan Economy ADB climate change Masato Kanda flood victims Floods in Pakistan ADB and Pakistan Monsoon Season 2025 Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund floods 2025

Comments

200 characters

ADB reaffirms its support to Pakistan

Floods likely to pull Pakistan’s GDP growth down

Oil holds in tight range, rising output offsets Russia supply disruptions

Pakistan govt says has retired Rs2.6trn debt early

Failure to integrate invoicing system: FBR likely to issue huge penalty notices from today

Sahiwal power plant faces shutdown prospect

Prime Minister of Pakistan heaps praise on Chinese President Xi’s vision

Ministry to head body for USD15m Coniston-PSM dispute

Chain audit completion: FBR failed to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Utility Stores finally closed

Read more stories