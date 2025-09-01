‘Super flood’ threat: Sindh govt says fully prepapared to deal with challenge

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government has taken emergency measures in view of the threat of a possible super flood.

He stated that the Chief Minister of Sindh has personally inspected sensitive locations, including Guddu and Sukkur Barrages, where a flow of up to nine lakh cusecs of water is expected in the event of a super flood. He emphasized that the government’s top priority is the safety of human lives, livestock, and barrages.

In a statement, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the district administration, PDMA, Pakistan Navy, and Pakistan Army are actively engaged in evacuation and relief operations, while 192 boats have been deployed in the Kachha areas to ensure timely evacuation.

He said that a survey of all Kachha areas has been completed, and maps detailing the population, houses, and livestock have been provided to the district administration. Arrangements have been made to shift thousands of families to safe locations, government schools, buildings, and tent villages. Food, clean water, and healthcare facilities are being provided at relief camps.

He added that the Sindh Chief Minister has directed authorities’ at all sensitive dams to speed up flood-fighting efforts and respond immediately to any emergency. Machinery, stones, and staff have been deployed at KK embankments, Shaheen embankment, Qadirpur, Rawanti, and other vulnerable sites, with officers maintaining round-the-clock surveillance.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that this is not only a test of the government or the administration but a challenge for all of us. He said that President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are personally monitoring the situation, while party workers have been instructed to assist the affected people. He appealed to the public and the media to cooperate with the administration instead of spreading rumours or fear.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025