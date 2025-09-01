Sahiwal power plant faces shutdown prospect

ISLAMABAD: The country’s 1,320 MW Sahiwal imported coal-fired power plant is reportedly facing a potential shutdown like situation due to coal inventory falling far below actual requirements, mainly because of the unavailability of sufficient railway wagons.

In a letter to addressed Power Minister Sardar Awais Khan Leghari—written before the recent floods in Punjab—Chief Executive Officer of Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Pvt. Limited (HSRL), Liu ZengRui, drew the authorities’ attention to the extremely critical situation faced by the Sahiwal power plant, which he said was beyond the company’s control.

He stated that the persistent shortage of railway wagons had been continuously depleting the plant’s on-site coal inventory. According to the CEO, the recent heavy rains in Karachi and nearby areas had further disrupted coal supply and transportation by Pakistan Railways to the site.

Sahiwal coal plant says concerned at shortage of railway wagons

“We have always appreciated the continuous support of Pakistan Railways since our Commercial Operation Date (COD). Pakistan Railways has indeed worked with HSRL to overcome many challenges, but if the current situation continues, it could lead to the extreme scenario of a dual-unit shutdown,” he warned.

The CEO also shared details of recent coal deliveries to the plant: (i) August 20: 2 trains (4,098.33 MT) arrived at site ;(ii) August 21: 1 train (2,051.95 MT) arrived ;(iii) August 22: No train arrived ; and (iv) August 23: 1 train (around 2,100 MT) arrived which was far less than the average daily coal consumption of 8,000 tons as dispatched by Independent System and Market Operator ( ISMO) erstwhile National Power Control Centre (NPCC).

To highlight the severity of the issue, the CEO outlined the gap between demand and actual supply of wagons: (i) June 2025: demand 5,800 wagons, supply 2,923, deficit 2,877 (49.6%) ;(ii) July 2025: demand 6,000 wagons, supply 3,200, deficit 2,800 (46.7%) ; and (iii) Aug 1–22, 2025: demand 4,400 wagons, supply 2,168, deficit 2,232 (50.7%).

“Being a non-coastal power plant, our coal inventory at the Sahiwal site is entirely dependent on Pakistan Railways’ transportation capacity. Currently, 500,000 MT of coal is available at Karachi Port, but we cannot transport it due to wagon shortages and urban flooding in Karachi caused by heavy rains,” he explained.

The CEO further disclosed that over 600 Pakistan Railways wagons were currently unfit and would require 2–3 months for repair.

“NPCC/ISMO dispatch orders may need to be reviewed in light of Pakistan Railways’ actual transportation capacity, especially by shutting down one unit as a preventive measure to conserve coal and avoid a complete supply disruption,” ZengRui suggested.

He added that to ensure reliable electricity supply, Pakistan Railways must urgently increase the number of wagons and enhance transportation capacity to meet ISMO/NPCC dispatch requirements.

The CEO requested the Power Minister and other concerned authorities to treat this issue with the highest priority and intervene immediately to restore reliable coal transportation to the plant.

