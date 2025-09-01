PM, Erdogan discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday reviewed the current state of Pakistan-Turkiye relations and expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum in bilateral ties, said an official press release.

They noted with appreciation the steady increase in high-level exchanges and cooperation across a broad spectrum, including political, economic, defense, and security domains.

The PM held a constructive bilateral meeting with the Turkish president on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Tianjin, China. On this occasion, both the leaders reviewed bilateral relations.

