PM, Erdogan discuss bilateral ties

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday reviewed the current state of Pakistan-Turkiye relations and expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum in bilateral ties, said an official press release.

They noted with appreciation the steady increase in high-level exchanges and cooperation across a broad spectrum, including political, economic, defense, and security domains.

The PM held a constructive bilateral meeting with the Turkish president on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Tianjin, China. On this occasion, both the leaders reviewed bilateral relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

