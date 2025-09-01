BML 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.42%)
Aug FBR collection falls short by Rs49bn

Sohail Sarfraz Published 01 Sep, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs901 billion during August 2025 against the assigned monthly target of Rs 950 billion, leaving behind a shortfall to Rs 49 billion.

The FBR has compiled updated revenue collection figures here on Sunday after reconciliation of data from far flung areas.

Rs64bn short of monthly target: Aug tax collection stands at Rs886bn

During the first two months of current fiscal year (2025-26), the provisional tax collection totalled at Rs 1,665.5 billion against the target (July-August) of Rs 1698 billion for 2025-26, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 32.5 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

