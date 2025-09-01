Naqvi meets Saudi envoy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi visited the Embassy of Saudi Arabia, where Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki warmly welcomed him on his arrival. Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with the Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki.

The Interior Minister expressed gratitude to the Government of Saudi Arabia and the ambassador for their sincere, brotherly, and effective role during Pakistan-India tensions. He said that Saudi Arabia has always stood firmly by Pakistan both in the times of war or peace, and the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have withstood every test.

?Mohsin Naqvi stated that a comprehensive crackdown is being carried out against the mafia involved in begging in Saudi Arabia. A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against the beggar mafia, he added.

The Saudi ambassador said that Pakistan is our brotherly and friendly country, and Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan.

