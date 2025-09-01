BML 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
Punjab’s three divisions: Torrential rains likely to cause urban flooding today

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 07:00am

ISLAMABAD: Wide-spread heavy to very heavy rains, along with torrential downpours – starting from today (Monday) — are likely to cause urban flooding in the three divisions of Punjab, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned.

“The widespread heavy to very heavy rains, along with torrential downpours, at scattered locations are expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Sutlej and Beas (upstream of Ganda Singh Wala), Ravi, and Chenab, as well as in Lahore, Gujranwala and Gujrat divisions during 1 - 3 September 2025,” said a flood warning issued by the PMD here on Sunday.

The forecasted rains have the potential to generate very high to extremely - high flows in the rivers Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab and along its associated nullah, said the flood warning.

The heavy downpour may also cause the urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala and Gujrat divisions, said the PMD in the flood warning.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least one million cusecs of water is likely to reach Guddu barrage by 5 September.

The NDMA has advised the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to avoid any untoward

situation.

It is notable that heavy monsoon downpours in different parts of Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, have claimed hundreds of lives besides causing economic losses estimated in billions of rupees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PMD torrential rains urban flooding Floods in Pakistan floods in Punjab

