Minister visits flood relief camps

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Sports & Labour, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, has said that serving humanity in distress is a collective responsibility and that standing with the flood victims in this difficult hour is a moral obligation for all. He expressed these views while visiting the relief camps set up in Maraka, Multan Road, and Khudpur, where he personally monitored the relief operations.

On the occasion, MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar and MPA Malik Anas Mahmood Khokhar also accompanied the provincial minister. Under the supervision of Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, food supplies and relief goods were distributed among the affected families. The provincial minister, along with his team, boarded boats to directly reach flood victims and reviewed the arrangements for providing food, shelter, and healthcare facilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025