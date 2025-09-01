BML 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
PESCO restores 89 flood-hit feeders in KP

Recorder Report Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 07:09am

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has successfully restored power to 89 flood-affected feeders in record time across multiple districts, including Swat, Buner, Shangla, Swabi, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Out of the total feeders, 69 have been fully restored while 20 are currently operating on a partial basis.

Despite the severe weather conditions and damage caused by recent floods, PESCO teams worked around the clock to ensure the speedy restoration of electricity to affected communities.

According to an official report issued by PESCO, hundreds of electricity poles and transformers were swept away by floodwaters, causing widespread disruption.

However, under the direct supervision of Chairman Board of Directors, Himayatullah Khan, the company launched an emergency response operation, mobilizing additional staff and equipment to the affected areas. PESCO deployed heavy machinery and emergency teams to restore the damaged infrastructure. Extra linemen, engineers, and ground staff were dispatched to the flood-hit regions to ensure that power was restored as quickly as possible.

