BML 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
BOP 16.50 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (9.49%)
CNERGY 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
CPHL 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
DGKC 209.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.74%)
FCCL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.54%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
GCIL 28.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 164.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
KOSM 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.38%)
LOTCHEM 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
MLCF 102.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.39%)
PAEL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 19.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.79%)
PIBTL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.44%)
POWER 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
PPL 177.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.28%)
PREMA 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
PRL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.72%)
PTC 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 115.40 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.71%)
SSGC 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 8.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TREET 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
TRG 57.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,080 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.03%)
BR30 43,927 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 149,187 Increased By 569.4 (0.38%)
KSE30 45,395 Increased By 147.7 (0.33%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-01

National Commission for Minorities Rights Bill forwarded to Parliament

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 07:10am

ISLAMABAD: In an apparent indication that Parliament’s joint session is likely to be summoned in the coming days, the Presidency has said that the National Commission for Minorities Rights Bill, 2025 has been “forwarded to the Parliament for reconsideration in its joint session.”

In this context, a consensus-based amendment to the National Commission for Minorities Rights Bill, 2025 has been finalised in a recent meeting at the Presidency, it emerged on Sunday.

“The amended bill has been forwarded to the Parliament for reconsideration in its Joint Session. These amendments were prepared in response to the President’s earlier message to the Parliament under Article 75(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The bill seeks to establish a statutory commission to safeguard the rights of religious minorities, ensuring their representation and protection from discrimination.

The commission will be mandated to monitor implementation of minority rights, review relevant policies, and will have the powers to investigate rights violations, independently.

“This legislation reflects a significant step toward fulfilling constitutional guarantees and international commitments to minority rights in Pakistan. The formation of the commission includes representatives from all provinces and minority communities, promoting inclusivity and effective oversight,” the statement said.

The bill will proceed under the constitutional process for due consideration by the Parliament in its joint session, added the statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

parliament minority rights Joint parliament session National Commission for Minorities Rights Bill

Comments

200 characters

National Commission for Minorities Rights Bill forwarded to Parliament

Floods likely to pull Pakistan’s GDP growth down

ADB reaffirms its support to Pakistan

Oil holds in tight range, rising output offsets Russia supply disruptions

Pakistan govt says has retired Rs2.6trn debt early

Failure to integrate invoicing system: FBR likely to issue huge penalty notices from today

Sahiwal power plant faces shutdown prospect

Prime Minister of Pakistan heaps praise on Chinese President Xi’s vision

Ministry to head body for USD15m Coniston-PSM dispute

Chain audit completion: FBR failed to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Utility Stores finally closed

Read more stories