National Commission for Minorities Rights Bill forwarded to Parliament

ISLAMABAD: In an apparent indication that Parliament’s joint session is likely to be summoned in the coming days, the Presidency has said that the National Commission for Minorities Rights Bill, 2025 has been “forwarded to the Parliament for reconsideration in its joint session.”

In this context, a consensus-based amendment to the National Commission for Minorities Rights Bill, 2025 has been finalised in a recent meeting at the Presidency, it emerged on Sunday.

“The amended bill has been forwarded to the Parliament for reconsideration in its Joint Session. These amendments were prepared in response to the President’s earlier message to the Parliament under Article 75(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The bill seeks to establish a statutory commission to safeguard the rights of religious minorities, ensuring their representation and protection from discrimination.

The commission will be mandated to monitor implementation of minority rights, review relevant policies, and will have the powers to investigate rights violations, independently.

“This legislation reflects a significant step toward fulfilling constitutional guarantees and international commitments to minority rights in Pakistan. The formation of the commission includes representatives from all provinces and minority communities, promoting inclusivity and effective oversight,” the statement said.

The bill will proceed under the constitutional process for due consideration by the Parliament in its joint session, added the statement.

