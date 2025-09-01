Flood-affected areas: Restoration of roads, markets begins: SACM

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to KP CM on Communication and Works, Muhammad Sohail Afridi, visited the flood-affected Pak-Afghan Highway and Ali Masjid Bazaar in Katta Kushta area of District Khyber along with officials of the concerned departments on Sunday and reviewed the affected sites and also met with the local people.

Muhammad Sohail Afridi stated that the recent heavy rains and flash floods have damaged roads, bridges, and markets in Bara, Jamrud, and Landi Kotal, which has disrupted the mobility of the local population and hampered business activities. He said the provincial government will not leave the people alone in this difficult time, and restoration work in the affected areas has already been initiated on a priority basis.

He further said that teams of the Communication and Works Department are working day and night, and soon the Pak-Afghan Highway along with all major and link roads will be repaired and made functional again to facilitate the public and enable resumption of commercial activities.

The Special Assistant appealed to the public to cooperate with the government in the current situation. He urged residents of low-lying areas to ensure safety measures in view of further possible rains and flood until September 10. He added that the provincial government is utilizing all possible resources to serve the people. “The rehabilitation of flood-affected areas is our top priority, and we will soon restore the damaged roads to provide relief and convenience to the public,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025