Relief, rehabilitation efforts afoot for flood victims: RPO DIG

FAISALABAD: Regional Police Officer DIG Zeeshan Asghar has launched a comprehensive relief and rescue operation to assist flood affected communities.

DIG Zeeshan Asghar has been continuously present in the flood-affected areas, personally overseeing the operations and issuing crucial instructions to his officers.

RPO Zeeshan Asghar has issued clear directives to all police personnel to prioritize the safety and well-being of flood victims. He has instructed City Police Officer and District Officers to maintain a strong presence in all flood-stricken areas, ensuring that no one is left behind. His continuous presence on the ground serves as a morale booster for the officers and a source of reassurance for the affected residents.

Faisalabad Police teams, acting on the RPO’s instructions, are working tirelessly around the clock. Their duties extend beyond traditional policing to include a wide range of relief efforts; Police teams are using available resources to rescue individuals trapped by rising floodwaters, safely evacuating them to designated relief camps and secure locations.

The rescue of livestock is also a priority. Essential relief supplies, including food packages, clean drinking water, and necessary medicines, are being distributed to displaced families. The police are actively setting up and managing temporary shelters to provide a safe refuge for those who have lost their homes.

As per the RPO’s directives, public awareness campaigns are ongoing. Police officers are educating the public on safety measures, emergency procedures, and how to access assistance, thereby preventing further casualties and minimizing risk. RPO has also instructed his force to work in close coordination with other government departments, including the district administration, rescue services, and health departments, to ensure a unified and effective response to the disaster.

The concerted efforts of the Faisalabad Police, guided by the hands-on leadership of RPO DIG Zeeshan Asghar, highlight their unwavering commitment to community service and their role as a frontline responder in times of natural calamity.

