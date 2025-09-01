Misbah Khar’s appointment as ISC Ambassador lauded

ISLAMABAD: In recognition of Misbah Khar’s recent appointment as the Ambassador to the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC), Adviser to the Chairman Senate, Yahya Khar hosted a dinner reception at Islamabad.

The event was graced by several high-ranking dignitaries, including Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Among those in attendance were Senator Amir Chishti, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, Senator Mushahid Hussain, UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Mohamed Yahya, and former Foreign Secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani, along with parliamentarians, diplomats, and senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, participants lauded Misbah Khar’s appointment as a milestone achievement not only for Pakistan but also for women across the region. Her selection as ISC Ambassador reflects Pakistan’s growing role in strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and advancing international cooperation, while also underscoring the increasing recognition of women leaders in global political forums.

