Sep 01, 2025
Print Print 2025-09-01

Business community: Sindh committed to meeting energy needs: Nasir Shah

APP Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 06:41am

LAHORE: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that addressing the energy requirements of the business community remains a top priority of the Sindh government.

Talking to a delegation led by Chaudhary Zahid Iqbal Arain, Chairman Local Councils Association Punjab, here on Sunday, the minister said Sindh, being rich in natural resources and renewable energy potential, is committed to strengthening inter-provincial cooperation to meet Pakistan’s growing power demands.

He noted that Sindh has taken the lead in wind and solar energy projects and is expanding transmission networks to ensure uninterrupted power supply to industries and commercial zones.

The minister emphasized that stable and affordable energy is critical for economic growth, industrial productivity, and job creation, especially at a time when the business community is facing high costs and power shortages. He assured that Sindh is open to joint ventures with Punjab’s investors in renewable and conventional energy projects, paving the way for sustainable development.

The delegation appreciated Sindh’s proactive approach, adding that energy cooperation between provinces would help strengthen the national economy.

The minister concluded that the Sindh government is determined to facilitate investors, resolve bottlenecks, and ensure uninterrupted power supply to boost regional trade and industrial expansion.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah power sector business community wind power project solar energy project Sindh Energy Minister

