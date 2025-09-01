BML 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.42%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-01

FFL partners with King’s Trust International and SEED Ventures

Press Release Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 06:41am

KARACHI: Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SEED Ventures in Islamabad, marking a new chapter in its commitment to empowering youth and supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Fatima Fertilizer, as the first company in Pakistan to adopt the UNDP SDG Impact Framework, continues to strengthen its role as a leader in sustainable development and community empowerment.

The collaboration brings Enterprise Challenge Pakistan (ECP) – a flagship initiative of King’s Trust International (founded by His Majesty King Charles III) and SEED Ventures, on board as a strategic partner for Fatima Fertilizer. The program nurtures entrepreneurial thinking, innovation, and business acumen among youth aged 14–18, with special emphasis on gender equality, underprivileged communities, public-sector schools, and children with disabilities.

The ceremony was graced by H.E. Jane Marriott, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, as Chief Guest. Senior leadership from Fatima Fertilizer was also present, including Rabel Sadozai, Director of Marketing & Sales, and Shaista Ayesha, Chief Executive Officer of SEED Ventures, along with other key stakeholders.

Under its 9th cycle (2025–2026), ECP will engage nearly 3,000 students from 100–120 schools across rural Pakistan.

Speaking about the Enterprise Challenge Pakistan, Will Straw, CEO of King’s Trust International, said, “King’s Trust International is proud to support this partnership with Fatima Fertilizers and SEED Ventures for the Enterprise Challenge Pakistan. By building strong partnerships, we can continue empowering young people in Pakistan to turn ideas into actions and drive positive change through entrepreneurship.”

Expressing her views, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott CMG, OBE, remarked,

“Pakistan’s youth have huge potential. The Enterprise Challenge Pakistan provides the perfect platform for unlocking this. This partnership marks an exciting new step for the competition, by giving even more young people the opportunity to participate.”

