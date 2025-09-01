Punjab VCs outline roadmap for higher education reforms

LAHORE: The Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), in collaboration with the youth development organization Bargad, organized the Vice Chancellors’ Conference 2025 in Lahore.

The landmark conference brought together more than 100 vice chancellors, rectors, policymakers, international experts, and civil society leaders to deliberate on reforms for strengthening and sustaining the higher education sector in Punjab.

The conference centered on five key themes: academic excellence, research and innovation, quality assurance, financial sustainability, and good governance.

In the inaugural session, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Chairperson PHEC, and Sabiha Shaheen, Executive Director Bargad, addressed the participants. They emphasized the need to align higher education with global standards while keeping Pakistan’s national priorities and development needs in focus.

The first session on global perspectives and international collaboration in education was chaired by Sardar Masood Khan, former Ambassador to the United States and China. Experts including Dr. Andreas Bürkert (University of Kassel, Germany) and Prof. Raheel Nawaz (Staffordshire University, UK) underlined the importance of integrating artificial intelligence, data science, and climate resilience into university programs by 2029.

A session on research and teaching innovation was chaired by Dr. Tariq Banuri, former HEC Chairman, who highlighted the importance of strengthening research capacity and fostering a culture of innovation in universities.

Mrs. Shahnaz Wazir Ali, President SZABIST, chaired the session on quality enhancement and institutional reforms, stressing the need for robust quality assurance mechanisms and institutional frameworks. Prof. Dr. Nizamuddin, former HEC Chairman, spoke on financial sustainability, governance, and digital transformation, urging universities to adopt modern governance models, ensure financial independence, and embrace digital technologies.

Sabiha Shaheen, Executive Director Bargad, co-chaired a special session on social cohesion and civic values alongside Prof. Dr. Moeed Yousaf. The session featured addresses from Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Prof. Dr. Zaib-un-Nisa Hussain, and Dr. Saqib Mukhtar, who emphasized the role of universities in promoting social responsibility, civic engagement, and societal harmony.

In the concluding session, Haseeb Athar, former FPSC Chairman, called for greater investment in academic leadership development and professional training for faculty members. The conference concluded with the release of a joint declaration and reform recommendations.

