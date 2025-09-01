BML 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
BOP 16.50 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (9.49%)
CNERGY 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
CPHL 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
DGKC 209.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.74%)
FCCL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.54%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
GCIL 28.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 164.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
KOSM 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.38%)
LOTCHEM 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
MLCF 102.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.39%)
PAEL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 19.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.79%)
PIBTL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.44%)
POWER 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
PPL 177.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.28%)
PREMA 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
PRL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.72%)
PTC 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 115.40 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.71%)
SSGC 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 8.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TREET 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
TRG 57.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,080 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.03%)
BR30 43,927 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 149,187 Increased By 569.4 (0.38%)
KSE30 45,395 Increased By 147.7 (0.33%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-01

Punjab VCs outline roadmap for higher education reforms

Safdar Rasheed Published 01 Sep, 2025 05:57am

LAHORE: The Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), in collaboration with the youth development organization Bargad, organized the Vice Chancellors’ Conference 2025 in Lahore.

The landmark conference brought together more than 100 vice chancellors, rectors, policymakers, international experts, and civil society leaders to deliberate on reforms for strengthening and sustaining the higher education sector in Punjab.

The conference centered on five key themes: academic excellence, research and innovation, quality assurance, financial sustainability, and good governance.

In the inaugural session, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Chairperson PHEC, and Sabiha Shaheen, Executive Director Bargad, addressed the participants. They emphasized the need to align higher education with global standards while keeping Pakistan’s national priorities and development needs in focus.

The first session on global perspectives and international collaboration in education was chaired by Sardar Masood Khan, former Ambassador to the United States and China. Experts including Dr. Andreas Bürkert (University of Kassel, Germany) and Prof. Raheel Nawaz (Staffordshire University, UK) underlined the importance of integrating artificial intelligence, data science, and climate resilience into university programs by 2029.

A session on research and teaching innovation was chaired by Dr. Tariq Banuri, former HEC Chairman, who highlighted the importance of strengthening research capacity and fostering a culture of innovation in universities.

Mrs. Shahnaz Wazir Ali, President SZABIST, chaired the session on quality enhancement and institutional reforms, stressing the need for robust quality assurance mechanisms and institutional frameworks. Prof. Dr. Nizamuddin, former HEC Chairman, spoke on financial sustainability, governance, and digital transformation, urging universities to adopt modern governance models, ensure financial independence, and embrace digital technologies.

Sabiha Shaheen, Executive Director Bargad, co-chaired a special session on social cohesion and civic values alongside Prof. Dr. Moeed Yousaf. The session featured addresses from Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Prof. Dr. Zaib-un-Nisa Hussain, and Dr. Saqib Mukhtar, who emphasized the role of universities in promoting social responsibility, civic engagement, and societal harmony.

In the concluding session, Haseeb Athar, former FPSC Chairman, called for greater investment in academic leadership development and professional training for faculty members. The conference concluded with the release of a joint declaration and reform recommendations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

higher education PHEC

Comments

200 characters

Punjab VCs outline roadmap for higher education reforms

Floods likely to pull Pakistan’s GDP growth down

ADB reaffirms its support to Pakistan

Oil holds in tight range, rising output offsets Russia supply disruptions

Pakistan govt says has retired Rs2.6trn debt early

Failure to integrate invoicing system: FBR likely to issue huge penalty notices from today

Sahiwal power plant faces shutdown prospect

Prime Minister of Pakistan heaps praise on Chinese President Xi’s vision

Ministry to head body for USD15m Coniston-PSM dispute

Chain audit completion: FBR failed to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Utility Stores finally closed

Read more stories