Flood-affected areas: Punjab govt provides fodder for animals

LAHORE: On Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions, provision of fodder for animals in flood-affected areas across the province has been ensured.

She was briefed by the authorities concerned that fodder has been provided in Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Jhang, Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, besides distributing ‘Anmol Vanda’ (Good quality cattle fodder) in flood relief camps in Pakpattan. They added that fodder and vanda were also provided in relief camps in Hafizabad, Okara, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalpur, Vehari and other flood-affected areas. Livestock Department is also providing cattle advisory services in flood-hit areas across Punjab.

On Madam Chief Minister’s directions, approximately 5.5 lakh animals have been shifted from flood-affected areas. She witnessed at Talwar Post arrival of cattle on a raft from the flood-affected areas.

