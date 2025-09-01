Flood victims: Punjab govt utilising all resources to provide relief: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that the province is facing one of the most severe floods in its history, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the government is working round the clock on an extensive rescue and relief operation.

She stated that rescuing over 760,000 flood victims in a timely manner is not a small task — it is a remarkable and extraordinary achievement. The Punjab government is utilising all its resources to provide comprehensive relief facilities to the affected people, including the provision of tents, charpoys, and food supplies. She added that the top priority of Maryam Nawaz is the protection of human lives and the

immediate assistance of the public.

Azma Bokhari further said that along with affected citizens, their livestock are also being shifted to safe areas, while life-saving medical aid is being provided through “Clinics on Wheels.” On the instructions of the chief minister, commissioners and deputy commissioners of all districts are directly monitoring relief activities.

The Information minister said that certain elements are attempting to create unrest in society through fake news, but this is not the time for politics — the only priority is delivering relief to the victims. She regretted that instead of showing solidarity with the affected people in this time of trial, a particular group is busy with dirty politics. Whenever the nation needs unity to face challenges, the same group resorts to negative politics, she added.

