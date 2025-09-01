BML 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
Adequate relief steps being taken for flood-hit areas: minister

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2025 05:57am

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, said that despite the rising water levels in Punjab’s rivers, the government has ensured immediate relief measures for the affected areas.

“The government stands firmly with flood-affected families.”

He stated that, relief camps have been established in flood-hit regions, where food, tents, and medical assistance are being provided to the victims. Sohail Shaukat Butt further said that Rescue 1122 teams and district administrations are tirelessly engaged in round-the-clock rescue and relief operations.

