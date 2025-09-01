WASA takes urgent steps to help forestall urban flooding

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, immediate measures are being taken across the province to prevent urban flooding and ensure effective drainage operations in view of heavy rains and flood-like situations.

According to the details, all 15 WASA agencies in Punjab will keep their staff and machinery fully operational in their respective districts, while 10 newly established WASA agencies will remain in close coordination with nearby existing WASA agencies. Secretary Housing Noor ul Amin Mengal has directed the DG WASA Punjab to ensure immediate implementation of all these instructions.

It is further said that in case of emergency, a comprehensive plan will be implemented for rapid mobilization of machinery and staff from nearby districts, while arrangements for the availability of rental machinery will also be made in advance. Clear instructions have been issued to keep drainage operations and water supply system running without interruption.

The new WASA agencies will prepare their operational plans by learning from the experiences of existing agencies, while all MD WASAs have been instructed to maintain continuous coordination with their respective Deputy Commissioners.

The Housing Department emphasised that in emergency situations, only through effective strategy and teamwork can the protection of people’s lives and property be ensured. Any kind of negligence or carelessness will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against responsible officers.