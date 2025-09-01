Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon honoured at Toronto

TORONTO: A distinguished gathering was held at Milton Public Library to honour Nadeem Ur Rehman Memon, Secretary Information, Government of Sindh. The event, hosted by Dr Mansoor Memon (Pakistan’s Cultural Ambassador), brought together community leaders, businessmen, professionals, and friends in an evening of unity and shared vision.

Prominent political figure Saeen Mir Gul Mohammad Jakhrani also attended, adding to the event’s prestige. In his address, Dr Mansoor Memon emphasised the importance of community collaboration, while chief guest Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon praised the initiative and urged attendees to play their role in promoting the positive image of Pakistan.

As a mark of respect, guests were presented with traditional Ajrak, symbolizing cultural pride and appreciation. The evening concluded with a strong message of unity, friendship, and collective progress.

