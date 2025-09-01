‘Perception and reality’

This is apropos three letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper in recent days. Notwithstanding the intrinsic problem in our culture and society this article is a lesson for a common Pakistani who considers that Pakistan is the worst country in the world and the places outside Pakistan are closer to heaven.

Hundreds of our youngsters die while illegally crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

The author is aware of the misery of illegal Pakistani immigrants from Lyari in a socially advanced country like Japan. This series of letters should open the eyes of an average Pakistani. The economic opportunities are increasingly diminishing outside Pakistan. The economies, which are growing such as China and India cannot absorb us. This means actions to make Pakistan a livable place.

The only solution for the same is to create value-added employment in the country. Value-added employment means activities, which are not bookish in nature as those are being replaced by technology.

Syed Shabbar Zaidi (Karachi)

