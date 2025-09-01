‘Youth Project Poster Exhibition’ held at Indus varsity

KARACHI: The Sindh government has initiated a process to highlight the talents of youth in public and private universities. In this regard, under the auspices of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, a “Youth Project Poster Exhibition” was organised at Indus University, Karachi.

According to the spokesperson of the Youth Affairs Department Sindh, students at the exhibition presented several innovative and interesting projects. These included an automatic car wash system, a hybrid energy system generating electricity through solar and wind power, a portable power station for ambulances, an energy-saving system, an IoT-based pest control mechanism, an electric drive module for wheelchairs, voice-assisted smart glasses for the visually impaired, a sports platform for games, and an event management system.

All of these projects reflected the creativity and innovative thinking of the youth.

A workshop was also held during the event, where Dr Muhammad Faisal Khan, Director of ORIC, Dawood University Karachi, provided guidance to students on how to scale up their projects. At the conclusion of the exhibition, cash prizes and shields were distributed among students who demonstrated outstanding performance.

The chief guest, Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs, Munawar Ali Mahesar, appreciated the efforts of students and faculty members, stating that encouraging youth and promoting innovation is the need of the hour. He said that industrialists should witness such projects in order to realize the immense talent that the youth of Sindh possess.

At the conclusion of the event, Mahesar awarded cash prizes exceeding PKR 100,000 to students who presented projects in the fields of electrical, software, technology, and computer sciences. He further announced that the Sindh government would extend full support to university students in the execution and promotion of their projects so that they could succeed in the practical field. He also emphasized that the innovative ideas of young people could serve as valuable guidance for industrialists.

The event was attended by Indus University Chancellor Dr Khalid Amin, Vice Chancellor Asim-ur-Rehman, Dean Dr Ahmed Mudassir, and senior officials of the Youth Affairs Department, including Syed Habibullah, Moiz Soomro, and Rizwan Ali Mallah.

The spokesperson of the Youth Affairs Department stated that the exhibition not only provided a great opportunity for students but also benefited all participants with new ideas and fresh perspectives. The department reaffirmed its commitment to organizing such activities in the future to ensure maximum opportunities for youth advancement.

