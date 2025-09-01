BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,080 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.03%)
BR30 43,927 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 148,618 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 45,248 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-01

‘Youth Project Poster Exhibition’ held at Indus varsity

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2025 05:57am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has initiated a process to highlight the talents of youth in public and private universities. In this regard, under the auspices of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, a “Youth Project Poster Exhibition” was organised at Indus University, Karachi.

According to the spokesperson of the Youth Affairs Department Sindh, students at the exhibition presented several innovative and interesting projects. These included an automatic car wash system, a hybrid energy system generating electricity through solar and wind power, a portable power station for ambulances, an energy-saving system, an IoT-based pest control mechanism, an electric drive module for wheelchairs, voice-assisted smart glasses for the visually impaired, a sports platform for games, and an event management system.

All of these projects reflected the creativity and innovative thinking of the youth.

A workshop was also held during the event, where Dr Muhammad Faisal Khan, Director of ORIC, Dawood University Karachi, provided guidance to students on how to scale up their projects. At the conclusion of the exhibition, cash prizes and shields were distributed among students who demonstrated outstanding performance.

The chief guest, Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs, Munawar Ali Mahesar, appreciated the efforts of students and faculty members, stating that encouraging youth and promoting innovation is the need of the hour. He said that industrialists should witness such projects in order to realize the immense talent that the youth of Sindh possess.

At the conclusion of the event, Mahesar awarded cash prizes exceeding PKR 100,000 to students who presented projects in the fields of electrical, software, technology, and computer sciences. He further announced that the Sindh government would extend full support to university students in the execution and promotion of their projects so that they could succeed in the practical field. He also emphasized that the innovative ideas of young people could serve as valuable guidance for industrialists.

The event was attended by Indus University Chancellor Dr Khalid Amin, Vice Chancellor Asim-ur-Rehman, Dean Dr Ahmed Mudassir, and senior officials of the Youth Affairs Department, including Syed Habibullah, Moiz Soomro, and Rizwan Ali Mallah.

The spokesperson of the Youth Affairs Department stated that the exhibition not only provided a great opportunity for students but also benefited all participants with new ideas and fresh perspectives. The department reaffirmed its commitment to organizing such activities in the future to ensure maximum opportunities for youth advancement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Youth Project Poster Exhibition Indus University

Comments

200 characters

‘Youth Project Poster Exhibition’ held at Indus varsity

Floods likely to pull Pakistan’s GDP growth down

ADB reaffirms its support to Pakistan

Oil holds in tight range, rising output offsets Russia supply disruptions

Pakistan govt says has retired Rs2.6trn debt early

Failure to integrate invoicing system: FBR likely to issue huge penalty notices from today

Sahiwal power plant faces shutdown prospect

Prime Minister of Pakistan heaps praise on Chinese President Xi’s vision

Ministry to head body for USD15m Coniston-PSM dispute

Chain audit completion: FBR failed to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Utility Stores finally closed

Read more stories