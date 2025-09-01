BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,080 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.03%)
BR30 43,927 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 149,079 Increased By 461.5 (0.31%)
KSE30 45,361 Increased By 113.2 (0.25%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-01

French PM says ‘fate of France’ at stake in confidence vote

AFP Published 01 Sep, 2025 05:57am

PARIS: French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said on Sunday the destiny of France was at stake in a forthcoming confidence vote, which he called to resolve a budget standoff but is expected to lose.

Bayrou sat down for an interview with four news channels as the clock ticks down to the September 8 vote in parliament. Opposition parties have already said they will not back his austerity budget.

The vote in parliament will not decide “the fate of the prime minister” but “the fate of France”, Bayrou said.

He stunned France on Monday by saying he would request the vote in a divided parliament, as he tries to garner enough support for his minority government’s plan to slash spending.

“The days ahead are crucial,” the 74-year-old prime minister said in the interview with franceinfo, LCI, BFMTV and Cnews.

He indicated that he was not ready to say “goodbye”, as the opposition urged.

“If you think that I can give up the battles that I fight, that I am fighting here, that I have been fighting for years and that I will continue to fight in the future, you are mistaken.”

Bayrou accused some political forces in France of wanting to sow “chaos”, targeting in particular hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon.

From Monday Bayrou hopes to hold negotiations with the opposition parties provided they commit to savings measures to reduce France’s debt. Members of the opposition, however, say it is too late.

Earlier Sunday, Socialist leader Olivier Faure said the party’s decision to vote against Bayrou’s government was final.

“The only thing I’m waiting for him to do now is to say goodbye,” said Faure, referring to the prime minister.

Bayrou dismissed the Socialist Party’s budget proposals.

“What the Socialist party is proposing is not to curb spending, but to let spending take off again,” he said.

Bayrou has said sacrifices must be made to ensure France’s future.

Bayrou said he wanted to save about 44 billion euros ($51 billion), but his plan — which includes reducing the number of holidays and placing a freeze on spending increases — has proved unpopular.

Seven out of 10 French people say they want Bayrou to lose the confidence vote, according to a recent poll.

Trade unions have urged French people to stage protests on September 18 over the “horror show” draft budget.

Bayrou’s gamble has raised fears that France risks a new period of political and financial instability.

Speaking earlier Sunday, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin called on political forces to find a compromise, saying he was concerned that the legacy of the Fifth Republic’s founding father Charles De Gaulle was at risk.

“General De Gaulle’s institutions are at stake if we fall back into the instability of the Fourth Republic, where governments came and went, where the authority of the state was not guaranteed, where the administration had no leader,” Darmanin said.

Recent polls suggest support for the far-right National Rally (RN) has been steadily rising, and the party of Marine Le Pen senses a real chance to come to power.

RN deputy leader Sebastien Chenu said the party would fight to obtain an absolute majority in parliament’s lower house if new parliamentary elections were called.

“The French people have seen what an assembly without a majority is like,” he said.

“Stability, it’s us,” he said, referring to RN.

France has been mired in deadlock ever since Macron gambled on snap elections last summer following far-right gains in European election in the hopes of bolstering his authority.

Voters elected a parliament fractured between three rival blocs, and Macron later acknowledged that his move backfired.

france Francois Bayrou

Comments

200 characters

French PM says ‘fate of France’ at stake in confidence vote

Floods likely to pull Pakistan’s GDP growth down

ADB reaffirms its support to Pakistan

Oil holds in tight range, rising output offsets Russia supply disruptions

Pakistan govt says has retired Rs2.6trn debt early

Failure to integrate invoicing system: FBR likely to issue huge penalty notices from today

Sahiwal power plant faces shutdown prospect

Prime Minister of Pakistan heaps praise on Chinese President Xi’s vision

Ministry to head body for USD15m Coniston-PSM dispute

Chain audit completion: FBR failed to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Utility Stores finally closed

Read more stories