LPG prices dip

Wasim Iqbal Published 01 Sep, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: The average dollar exchange rate has slightly decreased by 0.69 percent, resulting into a decrease in LPG consumer price by Rs.13.89/11.8 kg cylinder (0.54 percent). The per Kg decrease in LPG consumer price is Rs.1.17 for September 2025.

The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has remain unchanged.

On month to month basis, the domestic LPG cylinder price has decreased by Rs 13.89 as compared with previous month (August). The new price of LPG domestic cylinder is Rs 2527.47 which was witnessed at Rs 2541.36 in August. The government is charging Rs 74,34 GST, according to the notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Sunday.

