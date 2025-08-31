BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Zardari assents to Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill

  • Law strengthens the ability of security agencies to prevent terrorism
Published 31 Aug, 2025 08:53pm

President Asif Ali Zardari has given assent to the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Media Cell reported on Sunday.

This law strengthens the ability of security agencies to prevent terrorism and protect national security, it said.

RAW terrorist group arrested in Karachi, says CTD AIG

“The law is designed to ensure transparency and accountability in detentions, with a built-in three-year sunset clause to limit its duration. It includes judicial oversight and safeguards to provide recourse against misuse and abuse of power, unlike past arbitrary practices,” said the media cell.

It said the amendment aims to improve counter-terrorism efforts while ensuring legal oversight and safeguards. This is an important step in addressing Pakistan’s ongoing security challenges, it maintained.

Comments

200 characters

President Zardari assents to Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill

Sindh on high alert as ‘super flood’ threatens 1.6mn people: CM Murad

Small farmers, underserved areas: ECC urges SBP to notify risk coverage scheme

Construction of Dedicated Freight Corridor Pipri attracts foreign direct investment

Petitions against President’s order: FBR files written statement before Senate panel

PDMA warns of urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to advocate for Palestinians’ rights, condemn Israel

PM Shehbaz seeks expansion of Pakistan-China partnership to deal with natural calamities

President clears Petroleum (Amend) Bill

Russia’s Putin arrives in China’s Tianjin for security summit

Read more stories