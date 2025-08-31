President Zardari assents to Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill

President Asif Ali Zardari has given assent to the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Media Cell reported on Sunday.

This law strengthens the ability of security agencies to prevent terrorism and protect national security, it said.

RAW terrorist group arrested in Karachi, says CTD AIG

“The law is designed to ensure transparency and accountability in detentions, with a built-in three-year sunset clause to limit its duration. It includes judicial oversight and safeguards to provide recourse against misuse and abuse of power, unlike past arbitrary practices,” said the media cell.

It said the amendment aims to improve counter-terrorism efforts while ensuring legal oversight and safeguards. This is an important step in addressing Pakistan’s ongoing security challenges, it maintained.