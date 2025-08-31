BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to advocate for Palestinians’ rights, condemn Israel

  • Turkiye stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in this hour of need, says Erdogan
BR Web Desk Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 06:45pm
Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday reaffirmed the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye and underscored their shared resolve to further strengthen cooperation for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Muslim world and beyond.

The two sides exchanged views on key regional and international developments during a meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Tianjin, China, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Shehbaz and President Erdogan expressed grave concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed their shared commitment to using international platforms to advocate for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and to condemn the ongoing Israeli aggression and genocidal policies.

PM in China for SCO summit

They also reviewed the current state of Pakistan-Turkiye relations and expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum in bilateral ties.

The prime minister and Turkish president noted with appreciation the steady increase in high-level exchanges and cooperation across a broad spectrum, including political, economic, defense, and security domains.

The Turkish president offered sincere condolences over the loss of precious lives and property as a result of the ongoing floods across various parts of Pakistan.

He also expressed his country’s solidarity with the people of Pakistan and said that the government and people of Turkiye stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in this hour of need.

Comments

