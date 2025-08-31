BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Heavy monsoon spell may intensify flooding in Ravi, Sutlej, Chenab rivers

BR Web Desk Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 04:14pm

The Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast heavy to very heavy rains over eastern river catchments from September 1 to 3, raising the risk of urban flooding and riverine overflow in parts of Punjab.

The Chenab catchment is expected to see widespread rainfall, extending from Jammu into Pakistan. Districts in Gujranwala division, including Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala, are likely to be affected, along with Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

Rainfall accumulation could exceed 350mm in Gujranwala and adjoining districts, the Met Office said.

In the Ravi catchment, central Punjab is forecast to receive extremely heavy rain, with Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib among the districts at risk.

PDMA warns of urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat

Rainfall in Lahore division may surpass 350mm during the three-day spell, increasing the likelihood of severe urban flooding and river overflow. Okara and Pakpattan are also expected to be impacted.

The Sutlej catchment is likely to see moderate to heavy rainfall, with Okara, Pakpattan and Bahawalnagar in Okara division, and Vehari, Lodhran, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan in Bahawalpur division facing potential inflows from upstream rainfall in India’s eastern Punjab.

Authorities warned that the combination of heavy local rains and upstream inflows may significantly raise water levels in eastern rivers, posing risks to low-lying and river-adjacent areas across Punjab.

