Dravid quits as head coach of Rajasthan Royals in IPL

NEW DELHI: Rahul Dravid has stepped down as head coach of Rajasthan Royals, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said on Saturday.

Dravid was offered a broader position in a structural review but the former India coach declined it, the franchise said.

“Rahul has been central to the Royals’ journey over many years,” the 2008 IPL champions said in a statement.

“His leadership has influenced a generation of players, built strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise.”

Former India captain Dravid joined Rajasthan Royals in 2011 as a player and captained the side until 2013.

He served as the team mentor until 2015 and returned as head coach earlier this year when Rajasthan failed to make the playoff.