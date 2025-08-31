Heavy rains lash Punjab

LAHORE: Heavy rains took place across Punjab, including the provincial city on Saturday. The Met Office has predicted more rains with wind/thundershower from 29th August to 2nd September with occasional gaps.

According to it, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal were likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from 29th August. A westerly wave approached upper and central parts from 30th August. Under the influence of these meteorological conditions: Widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls at times very heavy) is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Sahiwal from 29th August to 02nd September with occasional gaps. Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is also likely in D.G. Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan from 29th (night) August to 02nd September.

Similarly, widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls at times very heavy) is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 29th August to 02nd September and rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 30th August to 01st September with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls at times very heavy) is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan from 29th

Heavy rains have generated flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and Mardan from 29th August (night) to 01st September.

Also, heavy downpour may cause urban flood in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan from 29th August (night) to 01st September.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain “High Alert” and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

The flood situation in Punjab has entered a critical stage due to severe flooding of rivers. Although the immediate threat of flooding has been averted after the Ravi River level receded in Lahore, the situation in Kasur, Multan, Sialkot, Rajanpur, Pakpattan and other southern districts is still abnormal and dangerous. There is a decreasing trend in the water level at Ganda Singhwala on the Sutlej River, but the flow is still 345,366 cusecs, indicating a very high flood situation.

