FCCI body visits Pakistan Pavilion at Expo-2025 Osaka

FAISALABAD: A 12-member business delegation from the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), led by its President Rehan Naseem Bharara is on a visit to Japan. The FCCI delegation visited the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo-2025 Osaka (Japan).

The delegation comprised leading representatives from Pakistan’s diverse export sectors including textiles, construction materials, handicrafts, crockery, food, and tourism. During their visit to the Pakistan Pavilion, the delegates highly appreciated the unique design and theme “Universe in a Grain of Salt”, centered on Pakistan’s iconic Pink Rock Salt. They also commended the curate displays of traditional skills and artifacts from across the country, showcasing the nation’s rich craftsmanship and heritage.

In addition to exploring the Pakistan Pavilion, the FCCI delegation toured several international pavilions, including Egypt, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkiye, France, and Serbia. Delegates engaged with pavilion representatives, exchanged contacts, and explored product offerings, particularly in textiles, crockery, construction, and handicrafts. These initial interactions are expected to translate into meaningful business partnerships and trade opportunities in the future.

“The FCCI delegation’s visit to Expo 2025 underscores Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging global platforms for expanding exports, fostering innovation, and building strategic trade partnerships”, said Rehan Naseem Bharara President FCCI.

