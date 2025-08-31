EOBI introduces 15pc increase in pension

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, has announced that Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) will disburse approximately Rs 10 billion under the monthly pension payroll.

While talking to Business Recorder in this regard; he further said that around 500,000 pensioners of the (EOBI) will receive their enhanced pensions along with arrears on 1st September 2025.

The Federal Cabinet has already approved an increase in EOBI pensions by raising the minimum pension from Rs. 10,000 to Rs 11,500 per month, along with a 15% increase in formula-based pensions, effective from 1st January 2025. As a result, pensioners who have served for longer periods may now receive over Rs. 30,000 per month in pensions.

The Minister further said that the coverage of EOBI will be broadened. For this purpose, the Federal Cabinet has constituted a committee to prepare and submit a proposal for the inclusion of informal, domestic, and agricultural sector workers under EOBI’s pensionary benefits.

In response to a question; reiterating the Government’s commitment, the Federal Minister affirmed that the welfare and social protection of the working class remains a top priority, in line with Article 38(c) of the Constitution of Pakistan, which obligates the State to provide social security to all citizens.

