Aug 31, 2025
Govt hailed for incentive programme

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2025 02:44am

KARACHI: Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Convener of the Energy Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has lauded the federal government’s launch of a national incentive programme aimed at promoting New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in Pakistan.

He stated that the initiative will play a crucial role in boosting the country’s electric vehicle (EV) and electric motorbike industry.

“Pakistan’s economy is moving toward stability and foreign investors are once again showing confidence in the country. The new incentive program will accelerate local EV manufacturing, raise awareness of policy measures, and introduce subsidies and support mechanisms necessary for industry growth,” said Malik Khuda Bakhsh.

He revealed that the private sector has already begun investing in NEVs, and the Malik Group has launched projects to install EV manufacturing plants and charging equipment across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

