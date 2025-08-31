BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Floods: FPCCI advocate early warning systems

Published 31 Aug, 2025

KARACHI: Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mohammad Aman Paracha has urged the federal and provincial governments to immediately implement modern early warning systems to minimize damage and protect lives in the wake of recurring climate-related catastrophes.

He warned that climate change is no longer a future concern but a present-day disaster. Speaking on the recent floods that wreaked havoc in parts of Punjab, Paracha expressed deep concern over the losses and emphasized the urgency of shifting from a reactive to a proactive disaster management approach.

“Waiting for foreign aid is no longer a viable option. The government must act swiftly and ensure that domestic relief efforts are accelerated to support affected communities,” he stated. Paracha paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for their prompt response.

NDMA FPCCI floods Floods in Pakistan Mohammad Aman Paracha floods 2025

