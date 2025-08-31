Alleged Indian spy awarded 10-year imprisonment

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Saturday sentenced an alleged Indian spy, Usman alias Abdur Rehman in an explosives recovery case to ten years imprisonment.

Earlier, a prosecutor told the court that the accused had entered Pakistan through the Chaman border and was arrested with possession of explosive material.

He asked the court to award punishment to the accused as ample evidence was available on the record. The court handed the convict two separate sentences of ten years each under different sections of law.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Lahore had registered the case against the accused in 2024. The prosecution alleged that the accused was previously an Indian national and a spy, who currently holds Afghanistan citizenship.

