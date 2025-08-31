BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
N-55 expansion project: contractors decry ‘political intervention’

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2025 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: A consortium of contractors working on a key Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded infrastructure project has written to Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani that certain senators are allegedly misusing their positions to obstruct the award of contracts for the N-55 Expansion Project (CAREC Tranche-III).

In the letter to Chairman Senate, the consortium — Ningxia Communications Construction Co Ltd, Rustam Associates, and Dynamic Constructors Joint Venture (NXCC-RA-DC JV), warned that political interference could derail the dualisation of the 326-kilometre Rajanpur–Dera Ghazi Khan–Dera Ismail Khan highway. The project is considered vital for regional connectivity and economic growth and is being implemented by the National Highway Authority (NHA).

According to the accusations of the consortium, it was declared the Lowest Evaluated Bidder for all four lots of the project through a transparent, ADB-approved procurement process. However, rival companies owned by a few sitting senators lost the bidding, it alleged.

The letter further alleged that a Senator has since been using his parliamentary platform to pressure officials into reopening the bidding process despite approval and issuance of a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC.

The consortium further cautioned that such conduct undermines the sanctity of parliament, threatens the timely completion of a strategically important national project, and risks damaging Pakistan’s credibility with international financial partners.

The contractors urged Chairman Gilani to intervene and prevent the Senate from being “used as a tool for vested commercial interests.” They stressed that the federal government has already made a sovereign commitment under its loan agreement with ADB to engage only contractors acceptable to the bank.

The N-55 expansion project is part of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) initiative and is expected to significantly enhance trade and connectivity across the region once completed.

