Rescue teams dispatched to vulnerable areas: spokesperson

KARACHI: In a media briefing on Saturday, Sindh government spokesperson Mustafa Abdullah Baloch has said that teams have been dispatched to Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, and Dadu to provide essential rescue services, administer first aid, and ensure the safety of affected residents in case of flood.

He said that a Provincial Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell established at the Sindh Secretariat, is fully operational and dedicated to providing public assistance during the ongoing flood crisis.

The Cell has been set up to ensure continuous monitoring of flood-related activities and to facilitate the public in distress. Senior officials from key departments including Irrigation, Health, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Livestock and Fisheries, Information, Rehabilitation, Rescue 1122, and School Education are working around the clock to provide immediate assistance to the affected population.

Baloch stated that the already received dozens of calls, with many citizens being directly connected to relevant authorities for quick resolution of their concerns. He emphasized that the government is committed to addressing public grievances promptly. “All departments are on high alert to manage any incidents.”

