Islamabad police records five murder cases in seven days

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital is witnessing a disturbing surge in serious crimes, with five murders and over two dozen theft-related incidents reported in just the past week, raising alarm over the effectiveness of local law enforcement and public safety measures.

According to First Information Reports (FIRs) obtained by Business Recorder, police stations across the city recorded five murder cases, 30 auto thefts, 14 street crimes—including mobile phone and cash snatchings—and 12 robberies during the past seven days.

Several police jurisdictions have emerged as crime hotspots, including Aabpara, Karachi Company, Ramana, Tarnol, Industrial Area, and Koral police stations.

Residents in these areas expressed growing concerns over their safety, citing the bold and audacious nature of recent crimes. They have called on Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Ali Nasir Rizvi, to take immediate and decisive action to dismantle organized criminal gangs. Additionally, they urged that strict measures be taken against the concerned Station House Officers (SHOs) for their negligence and failure to curb crime within their jurisdictions. One of the most shocking incidents involved a robbery at the residence of sitting Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ramesh Kumar. Armed robbers allegedly looted valuables worth millions of rupees and assaulted a police constable assigned to the MNA’s house, located just two kilometres from the Shahzad Town police station. A case was registered under Section 395 of the Pakistan Penal Code (voluntarily causing hurt during robbery) based on a complaint filed by the MNA’s driver, Javaid Iqbal.

In another case, a citizen named Sardar was shot dead in broad daylight within the jurisdiction of Khanna police station. Meanwhile, three armed assailants, travelling in a red Suzuki Mehran, intercepted a man in Islamabad’s busy G-9 sector and robbed him of Rs. 31,000 and 300 Saudi Riyals before fleeing the scene. In the same period, five cases of motorcycle and one case of car theft reported to Aabpara police station, three cases of robbery and two cases of auto theft registered at Karachi Company police station and another one case of robbery, two cases of street crimes and three cases of auto theft reported to Ramana police station.

Similarly, Tarnol police station registered two cases of auto theft, two cases of street crimes and one case of robbery and another two cases of street crimes and three cases of auto theft reported to industrial area police station.

