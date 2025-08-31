US officials, APBF leadership decide to boost trade ties

LAHORE: The United States diplomats have expressed keen interest in increasing US investment in Pakistan, highlighting the country’s growing potential for trade and business collaboration.

They said this during a meeting with a delegation of the All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) leadership here Saturday.

The delegation, led by Chairman Ibrahim Qureshi and President Syed Maaz Mahmood, met with Zachary Harkenrider, Deputy Head of Mission, and Robert C Newsome, Deputy Economic Counselor, at the U. Embassy to explore avenues for enhanced bilateral trade, joint ventures, and technology transfer.

Addressing the gathering, Maaz Mahmood emphasised the importance of strategic dialogue between the business community and international partners. “We are planning a joint conference to address foreign direct investment and the challenges faced by the business community. Our objective is to bring together all stakeholders to improve policies for ease of doing business, identify practical solutions, and encourage knowledge sharing and networking. This initiative will provide a platform for tangible growth and help address the common challenges faced by our industries,” he said.

He said that a robust and investor-friendly environment is critical for economic development. “The business community in Pakistan is eager to expand its global reach. Strategic collaboration with the United States will not only unlock new opportunities but also strengthen institutional frameworks that support sustainable growth and innovation.”

However, APBF Chairman Ibrahim Qureshi expressed commitment to fostering stronger ties with US partners. “APBF has been actively working across multiple sectors with US businesses and remains dedicated to collaborating with the U.S. Embassy to promote bilateral trade, facilitate business expansion, and encourage joint ventures and technology transfer. We envision a future where Pakistani businesses are fully integrated into global value chains, and this partnership with the U.S. will be pivotal in achieving that goal.”

The US Embassy officials warmly welcomed APBF’s leadership.

Zachary Harkenrider lauded APBF’s efforts in connecting Pakistani businesses with US and global markets, saying, we look forward to working with APBF to build a strong and sustainable partnership that benefits both countries.

Robert C Newsome also praised the Forum’s initiatives, noting, APBF’s work in promoting bilateral trade and business collaboration is truly commendable and will undoubtedly strengthen the economic ties between Pakistan and the United States. We anticipate continued partnership and mutual growth in the coming years.

The meeting focused on key areas of mutual interest, including promoting bilateral trade and investment, facilitating joint ventures, encouraging technology transfer and innovation, and improving the business environment through supportive policies. Both sides showed optimism regarding the potential of these initiatives and discussed concrete steps to move forward.

APBF also took the opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of Field Marshal Asim Munir in guiding Pakistan’s economic vision and recognized the significant role of Marka-e-Haq in shaping industrial and trade frameworks too. The army’s efforts were highlighted as instrumental in creating an environment conducive to sustainable economic growth.

Both the APBF leadership and US officials expressed appreciation for the spirit of collaboration and pledged to continue dialogue, emphasizing that this partnership would serve as a catalyst for innovation, investment, and inclusive development in Pakistan’s economy.

