Prices of essential kitchen items remain stable

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items in capital largely remained stable during the past week in comparison to the previous week, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder on Saturday.

The survey highlighted a slight decline in the price of sugar, which now stands at Rs 8,500 per 50 kg bag, down from Rs 9,050. Despite this drop, the government has yet to ensure that sugar is available at the official rate of Rs172 per kg, with most retailers selling it for Rs200 per kg.

Wheat flour prices remained unchanged, with the best quality wheat flour (15kg bag) available at Rs 1,300 ex-mill, and retailing at Rs 1,350. Meanwhile, standard quality wheat flour (15kg bag) was priced at Rs 1,250 ex-mill and Rs 1,300 in retail. Prices for staple items like roti, naan, and paratha remained steady in many areas, with roti selling between Rs16 and Rs20, naan at Rs20-25, and paratha at Rs45. However, the Quetta restaurant chain continued to sell parathas at a higher price of Rs60.

The prices of bakery products remained unchanged, with normal-sized bread retailing at Rs140 and small-sized bread at Rs100. Prices for cooked food at local hotels also stayed stable. A plate of daal/vegetables costs around Rs320, while beef, chicken, and mutton plates are priced at Rs550, Rs500, and Rs750 respectively. Naan or roti continues to be sold for Rs25-30.

While chicken prices saw a slight increase, rising from Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,400 per 40kg in the wholesale market, retail prices climbed to Rs455 per kg, up from Rs445. As a result, chicken meat is now available at Rs700-750 per kg. Egg prices also rose from Rs 8,500 to Rs 8,700 per carton (30 dozen), translating to a retail price of Rs300-310 per dozen. Mutton and beef prices remained steady, with mutton at Rs 2,200 per kg and boneless beef at Rs 1,400 per kg. Regular beef was priced at Rs 1,100 per kg.

Various fish varieties ranged between Rs500 and Rs900 per kg.

Tea prices remained unchanged, with Lipton Yellow Label retailing at Rs 2,200 for a 900g pack, and Islamabad Tea available for Rs 1,800 per kg.

The prices of pulses remained steady across the board. Maash pulse was available at Rs500 per kg, gram pulse at Rs300 per kg, and moong pulse at Rs350 per kg. Branded spices such as Shan and National also maintained stable prices, with a 39g pack available for Rs140.

Rice prices saw no significant changes. The wholesale price for the best quality basmati stood at Rs 13,500 for a 40kg bag, retailing at Rs380 per kg. Ghee and cooking oil prices, however, displayed a mixed trend. B-grade ghee in the wholesale market was available for Rs 6,200 per carton of 16 packs, while premium brands like Dalda ghee were priced at Rs 2,680 for a 5kg tin.

The prices of milk remained stable, with branded packed milk such as Milk-Pak and Olpers priced at Rs 2,350 per carton. Retail prices for a 250ml pack were Rs95, while 1-litre packs cost Rs370. Fresh milk in some parts of the twin cities was priced at Rs220-230 per kg, with yogurt stable at Rs250 per kg.

The official price for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been set at Rs233 per kg by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). However, retailers are still charging consumers Rs 4,000 for a 15kg domestic LPG cylinder, reflecting an overcharge of Rs505. Traders and distributors have blamed marketing companies for this inflated pricing, while experts point to the lack of enforcement by OGRA and local authorities.

Additionally, retailers are accused of decanting LPG and selling it at even higher prices, contributing to unsafe practices that have led to several LPG cylinder explosions.

Vegetable prices witnessed some fluctuations. Potato prices dropped from Rs 3,900-5,800 per quintal to Rs 3,700-5,600, retailing at Rs65-100 per kg. Onions saw a price reduction, with wholesale prices falling to Rs 2,900-5,300 per quintal, but retail prices remained high at Rs75-100 per kg. Tomatoes, however, saw an increase in prices, with wholesale costs rising from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,250 per 15kg basket, reflecting a retail price of Rs100-140 per kg.

The prices of other vegetables, such as ginger, garlic, and capsicum, remained largely stable or experienced minor changes. Capsicum, for instance, increased from Rs500 to Rs600 per 5kg in the wholesale market, retailing for Rs160-220 per kg, well above the official rate of Rs132-154.

The fruit market saw a slight decline in prices, particularly for various types of apples, which were priced between Rs70 and Rs250 per kg. Other fruits, such as bananas and guavas, remained steady, with bananas available from Rs65-180 per dozen, and guavas priced between Rs120-170 per kg.

Despite the fluctuations in the wholesale market, many consumers voiced concerns over retailers not passing on the full benefit of price reductions to the end consumers.

Consumers also highlighted the lack of proper monitoring by local authorities, which has allowed retailers to overcharge consistently. The government has been urged to enforce official price lists more effectively and to ensure that retailers adhere to them, particularly in light of frequent price variations and the increasing cost of living.

