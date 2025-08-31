Floods: Punjab govt’s timely action helps save lives

Punjab faced an unprecedented challenge this year as heavy monsoon rains, glacial melting, and floodwaters released from India converged simultaneously, creating one of the most severe flood situations in recent history. Despite the scale of the disaster, Punjab successfully averted large-scale human and financial losses, thanks to timely and proactive measures by the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

In the first phase, unexpected rainfall caused flash floods in parts of Chakwal and Jhelum, followed by destructive flood torrents from the mountains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where districts such as Buner suffered significant human and material losses. Soon after, Punjab was hit by high flood levels in the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers due to India’s release of excess water amid heavier-than-usual rains.

Well before the floodwaters arrived, the Punjab government had completed precautionary arrangements. Hundreds of families were relocated to safer areas in advance, ensuring minimal human casualties. So far, reports confirm between 10 to 12 deaths across Punjab — a figure that could have been much higher had the government not acted swiftly.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz immediately stepped into action. Accompanied by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, she conducted an aerial survey via helicopter, followed by a high-level meeting in Lahore where the Chairman NDMA, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar, and heads of other departments provided detailed briefings. She later visited the Ravi riverbank with her team — including Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, and the Chief Secretary — to personally review the situation, even boarding a boat to inspect flood-hit areas.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar played a central role, ensuring round-the-clock coordination between divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, police, rescue services, and civil defense teams. Thousands of people, along with their livestock, were evacuated and provided with food and shelter. Not a single life was lost due to administrative negligence — a testament to the government’s vigilance.

The Pakistan Army and Rangers also stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Punjab’s administration, assisting in rescue and relief efforts with patriotic zeal. Punjab Police, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, and district authorities worked tirelessly with courage and determination to protect lives and livelihoods.

Much of the credit goes to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who personally monitored the entire flood and relief operation. She remained in constant contact with the field teams and ensured that every update reached her without delay. Her presence among flood-affected communities sent a powerful message of solidarity.

Maryam Nawaz’s leadership style is defined by sincerity and a sense of responsibility. She treats the people of Punjab as her own family and works day and night to alleviate their hardships. Notably, she has never drawn a salary from the government and personally bears the expenses of her foreign visits — considering the provincial treasury a sacred trust of the people.

Looking beyond immediate relief, the Punjab government is preparing to build nearly 80 new small dams to store floodwater and generate electricity. During her visit to the Ravi, Maryam Nawaz announced that instead of letting floodwater go to waste, it would be harnessed for storage and productive use. This long-term policy, unlike short-term measures of the past, is designed to provide lasting relief to future generations.

If implemented successfully, Punjab will not only prevent water wastage but also reduce reliance on the national grid by producing its own electricity. Such forward-looking initiatives reflect Maryam Nawaz’s preference for sustainable, long-term policies over temporary solutions.

The recent floods have underscored the urgent need for better water management in Pakistan. Political disputes in the past even stalled progress on new canals, but the devastation has made it clear that dams and modern irrigation systems are essential. By pursuing a new water policy, the Punjab government is addressing this critical gap and setting the stage for a transformative future.

If Maryam Nawaz’s vision of building new dams and conserving water is realized, it will be a historic step — one that future generations will remember with gratitude.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025