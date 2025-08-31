BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Markets Print 2025-08-31

Modest trading activity on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2025 02:44am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,200 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,300 per maund.

1000 bales of Tando Adam, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal, 200 bales of Layyah, 200 bales of Kassowal were sold at Rs Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,225 per maund and 200 bales of Winder were sold at Rs 16,250 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained at Rs 16,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

