BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Markets Print 2025-08-31

Euronext wheat steadies after lows

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2025 02:44am

PARIS: European wheat futures edged up on Friday to recover from contract lows, supported by a rally in Chicago corn, traders said. Large global supplies, tepid international demand and signs of accelerating exports from Russia limited gains, however. December milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled 0.8 percent higher at 194.00 euros (USD227.12) per metric ton.

On Thursday, it had set a contract low of 191.75 euros that also marked the weakest second-month price since March 2024. September wheat, which expires on September 10, ended 1.1percent higher at 191.50 euros a ton, moving away from Thursday’s contract low of 188.00 euros.

Chicago wheat was also firm, helped by a sharp rise for US corn that was boosted in turn by strong exports and positioning before the Labour Day holiday weekend in the United States.

In Europe, traders were assessing Russia’s increasing competitiveness after a sluggish start to its wheat export season. “The supply outlook is looking larger with new-crop exports by Russia gradually increasing after a very slow start and Russian prices declining, although slowly,” one German trader said.

Market estimates were putting Russian exports so far in August at well above 3 million tons, including 700,000 tons to Egypt, the trader added.

Consultancy Sovecon has increased its estimate of Russian August exports to 4 million tons, double the July volume. Russian 12.5 percent protein September wheat was on Friday around USD232-USD234 a ton FOB. Russian 11.5 percent protein wheat was around USD227 to USD231 a ton FOB, about USD2 cheaper than French depending on Euronext and exchange rate moves. In Poland, the rain-disrupted harvest is finishing, with traders estimating about 30 percent of the crop will only reach feed quality, like in Germany.

A ship is loading about 55,000 tons of Polish feed wheat in Gdynia for an unusual sale to Vietnam, traders said, in a sign of export demand for lower-grade wheat.

Wheat Euronext wheat Chicago corn

