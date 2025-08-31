BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-31

Brazil’s sugar production up

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2025 02:44am

SAO PAULO: Sugar production in Brazil’s key centre-south region rose 15.96 percent year-on-year in the first half of August, hitting 3.62 million metric tons, industry group UNICA said on Friday.

Sugarcane crushing totalled 47.63 million tons in the period, up 8.17 percent on a yearly basis, UNICA added in a statement.

Yet while sugar output rose versus the same period in 2024, total recoverable sugars (TRS) per kilogram remained below historic levels, UNCIA noted in the statement.

TRS reached 144.83 kilogram per ton of sugarcane, compared to 151.17 kg per ton in the 2024/25 harvest, it said. As a result, the proportion of harvested sugarcane going towards sugar production rather than ethanol hit 55percent.

Total ethanol production in the centre-south region fell 5.2 percent to 2.19 billion litres as declines in sugarcane ethanol were partially offset by an increase in corn-based ethanol output, according to the statement.

Sugar sugar production sugarcane Unica Sugar production in Brazil

Comments

200 characters

Brazil’s sugar production up

Petitions against President’s order: FBR files written statement before Senate panel

President clears Petroleum (Amend) Bill

President approves revision in composition of 11th NFC

ADB approves restructuring of PRIDE project

US export approval: Seafood industry set for growth: minister

Seafood exporters see no trade growth with US sans implementing TED rules

Villages, crops inundated in katcha areas of Kashmore

Alleged violation of SOEs Act: Mangnejo is on Jam’s ‘hit list’

PM in China for SCO summit

Customs Act: Time-bound proceedings mandatory: SC

Read more stories