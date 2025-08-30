CM Maryam hails ‘historic’ rescue operation as 600,000 people, 450,000 livestock evacuated

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said that over 600,000 people and 450,000 livestock have been successfully evacuated from flood-affected areas, in what she hailed as the “largest rescue operation in Punjab’s history”.

The development has come as Punjab reels from raging floods and death toll across the province hits 30.

Addressing a meeting of the deputy commissioners at the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) head office in Lahore, the chief minister praised the collaboration of the Punjab government departments, stating that they were working as “one team” to tackle the crisis.

CM Maryam noted that the province has faced the most dangerous flood situation in decades due to continuous rains and the release of water from India. She commended the timely evacuation efforts of all relevant authorities, saying that despite the scale of the floods, losses have been minimal due to the proactive approach.

The Punjab chief executive issued several key directives for the ongoing relief operations, including the establishment of “tent villages” with separate arrangements for men and women, with priority given to using school buildings as shelters, the provision of dry rations and clean drinking water to the affected population and the use of rafts instead of boats for moving livestock to safer locations.

She directed for establishment of a special cell for lost and recovered livestock to ensure they are returned to their original owners.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is reviewing flood situation in Punjab at a control room in Lahore on August 30, 2025. Photo: Facebook/@GovtofPunjab

The funds for relief and rescue operations should be provided and availability of fodder for livestock should be ensured in affected areas, she maintained.

The chief minister also directed for installation of dewatering pumps to clear water from affected areas.

She expressed her gratitude to the Pakistan Army, police, and rescuers for their full support and hard work. She specifically praised police officers for ensuring the security of evacuated homes and rescuers for their diligent efforts in saving animals.

CM Maryam said that safe city cameras in 22 districts are operational and she has requested drone footage of cities located on the banks of the three major rivers. “People shouldn’t have to call us for help; we should reach them ourselves,” she said, urging the administration to adopt a compassionate approach.

Sharing official figures with the media earlier, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that the Punjab government was carrying out the largest rescue and relief operation in the province’s history to support flood-affected citizens.

She stated that 30 people had lost their lives while 2,038 villages across Punjab had been inundated by floodwaters from the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, affecting more than 1.5 million people. She added that 1,169 villages were impacted by the River Chenab, 462 by the Ravi, and 391 by the Sutlej.

Marriyum said that 511 relief camps and 351 medical camps were operating round-the-clock, where 6,373 people were currently housed. To protect livelihoods, over 405,000 livestock had also been rescued and are being treated at 321 veterinary camps, she maintained.

She further informed that the number of boats deployed in rescue missions has been increased to 808, enabling the safe evacuation of 68,477 people in just 36 hours.

The minister said that CM Maryam is personally supervising the entire response and has mobilised every available resource to save lives and provide relief. Provincial ministers, assembly members, district administrations, Rescue 1122, police, civil defense, and all relevant institutions are actively engaged as one team, ensuring a coordinated effort in the most severe flood Punjab has faced in decades, she added.

“Climate change has now turned into a serious disaster, making the introduction of advanced early warning systems indispensable,” she said, adding that once recovery is complete, a comprehensive anti-encroachment drive will be launched, and an integrated long-term strategy will be prepared to minimise future risks.

The senior minister paid rich tribute to the rescue and relief workers, describing them as “our heroes”, and reaffirmed that rehabilitation and compensation for flood victims remain the government’s top priority.