NA panel told: 55 active projects being implemented through World Bank financing

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was informed on Friday that a total of 55 development projects are currently being implemented across the country with financial support from the World Bank.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Abdul Kadir Gilani, where members were given a detailed briefing on the ongoing engagements with the World Bank Group.

Officials informed the panel that 55 active projects are under implementation through World Bank financing. However, members expressed concern over the lack of involvement of elected representatives in the prioritisation process, noting that many donor-funded initiatives are routed directly through provincial governments without adequate parliamentary consultation.

The committee unanimously recommended that the Planning and Development Departments of Punjab and Sindh be called to provide exclusive briefings on such projects.

Members underscored the importance of stronger parliamentary oversight, particularly in the selection and implementation of donor-backed schemes, and pointed out that urban sectors were often overlooked in the allocation of international assistance.

The committee also decided to conduct a detailed review of the status of the Integrated Flood Emergency Project in Balochistan.

In a separate agenda item, the committee reviewed the response of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to the Multan LPG blast incident.

The members acknowledged OGRA’s compensation mechanism for the victims and directed that the relevant data be cross-verified to ensure transparency and accuracy.

Expressing concern over Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) limited fleet, the committee was informed that only two ATR aircraft are currently operational.

Members noted that the lack of connectivity, especially on southern routes, was causing inconvenience to the public. It recommended that PIA restore flights on key regional routes such as Multan–Quetta and prioritise fleet expansion, particularly in light of ongoing privatisation efforts.

Regarding progress on development projects previously managed by the now-defunct Public Works Department (PWD), the committee was briefed on the performance of its sub-committee.

Members voiced serious concern that despite repeated allocations, funds continued to lapse without corresponding development on the ground.

The Ministry of Housing and Works was directed to present a detailed record of allocations, expenditures, and achievements.

The committee further decided that the Pakistan Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (PIDCL) be added to the agenda of the reconstituted sub-committee. Pending issues were referred back to the main committee for further deliberation.

