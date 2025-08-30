SBP injects over Rs12.34trn into market

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs 12,344.35 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Modaraba based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday to maintain liquidity in the market.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14 day tenors on August 29, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 12,015.85 billion against 31 quotes while another Rs 328.5 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Modaraba based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received 27 bids for the 14-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 11,824.85 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.01 percent to 11.12 percent. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the 27 quotes at 11.01% rate of return.

Moreover, the SBP also received 4 bids for the 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 191 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.06 to 11.09%. The SBP accepted all the bids with the entire amount at 11.06% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Modaraba based Open Market Operation for the 7 and 14 day tenors. The central bank, for the 14-day tenor, received 2 bids offering Rs 172 billion at 11.13% rate of return. The SBP accepted both the quotes with the entire amount at the offered rate.

The central bank also received 3 quotes for the 7-day tenor offering Rs 156.5 billion at rate of return ranging between 11.14 to 11.15%. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through 3 bids at 11.14% rate of return.