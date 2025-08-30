BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-30

SBP injects over Rs12.34trn into market

APP Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 09:15am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs 12,344.35 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Modaraba based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday to maintain liquidity in the market.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14 day tenors on August 29, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 12,015.85 billion against 31 quotes while another Rs 328.5 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Modaraba based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received 27 bids for the 14-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 11,824.85 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.01 percent to 11.12 percent. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the 27 quotes at 11.01% rate of return.

Reverse repo purchase, OMO: SBP pumps Rs2.43trn into the market

Moreover, the SBP also received 4 bids for the 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 191 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.06 to 11.09%. The SBP accepted all the bids with the entire amount at 11.06% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Modaraba based Open Market Operation for the 7 and 14 day tenors. The central bank, for the 14-day tenor, received 2 bids offering Rs 172 billion at 11.13% rate of return. The SBP accepted both the quotes with the entire amount at the offered rate.

The central bank also received 3 quotes for the 7-day tenor offering Rs 156.5 billion at rate of return ranging between 11.14 to 11.15%. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through 3 bids at 11.14% rate of return.

SBP open market operations rate of return Reverse Repo Purchase Shariah Compliant Modaraba

Comments

200 characters

SBP injects over Rs12.34trn into market

Governance and economic framework: Businessmen for fundamental restructuring

Projects under PSDP: Ministry tells IMF allocations capped at 2pc

NA panel told: 55 active projects being implemented through World Bank financing

Dar unveils Pakistan’s diplomatic ‘reset’

IGCEP 2025-35: Power generation capacity may surge 49pc to 64,035 MW

Rs64bn short of monthly target: Aug tax collection stands at Rs886bn

Medicine prices enter into ‘stabilisation phase’ in Pakistan

No change in petrol prices likely

Steel units in former FATA, PATA: PALSP urges PM to reject tax relief restoration

Read more stories