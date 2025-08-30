BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
All religious sites will be rehabilitated, says COAS

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2025 06:00am

LAHORE: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has assured that all religious sites affected during floods including Darbar Sahib Kartarpur will be completely revived to their original condition on priority basis.

He gave this assurance, while interacting with the affected Sikh community during his visit to the flood-affected areas of Punjab including Sialkot, Shakargarh, Narowal and Kartarpur.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reiterated that it is the responsibility of the state and its institutions to protect the minorities and their religious sites and the state of Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to uphold its responsibility towards the minorities.

The Sikh community welcomed the arrival of the Field Marshal with warmth at the flood-affected areas of Sialkot sector and also thanked him for the services being extended by the civil administration and the Army during the calamity.

The Field Marshal also undertook the aerial flyover of Darbar Sahib Kartarpur. The visit was aimed to review the flood situation and the ongoing rescue and relief efforts. He was given a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing situation and the preparations for the next spell of rains.

He appreciated the troops and the civil administration for their coordinated and untiring efforts in rescuing and providing relief to the masses in affected areas.

During interaction with representatives of civil administration, he appreciated the proactive response which helped minimise the loss of lives and property.

While interacting with troops, Syed Asim Munir commended their high morale, operational readiness, and commitment for serving the nation. He appreciated their services for the people during rescue and relief operations under challenging circumstances.

Earlier, upon arrival, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was received by Corps Commander Gujranwala.

